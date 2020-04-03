Virus-infected Holland-American cruise ships dock in Florida

Two cruise ships with sick passengers on board have docked in Florida after initially being turned away.

At least two of four people who died on board tested positive for the coronavirus and another 200 are showing influenza-like symptoms.

The cruise ship, Zaandam, and its sister vessel, Rotterdam, came ashore in Fort Lauderdale after days of frantic negotiations.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Miami.

