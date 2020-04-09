Virus restrictions prevent aid delivery

The coronavirus pandemic poses a major threat to vulnerable populations around the world.

But humanitarian agencies say restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the disease are also making it increasingly difficult to deliver aid to those who need it most.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom reports.

