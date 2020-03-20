Virus treatment push: Trump urges regulators to speed up cures

President Donald Trump has urged a federal emergency agency to approve an anti-malarial drug to treat the more than 10,000 cases in the United States where about 150 people have died.

But regulators say the drug cannot yet treat COVID-19.

Hospitals across the country are still struggling to get enough medical supplies and Trump’s critics say the president should have swung into action a lot sooner.

Al Jazeera’s White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington. DC.

