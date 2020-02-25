Virus Without Borders: Health emergency tests faith in governments

Could the Coronavirus outbreak lay bare a whole different kind of challenge for humanity? An unforeseen virus, rattling markets and governments the planet over. The World Health Organization stopping just shy of calling it a global pandemic. Thanks to globalization it has traveled the world over in two short months. And governments are left wondering what to do. Ban air travel? Shut the borders, and call into question the open borders so dear to the European Union? Our panel looks at the official figures and weighs the facts at hand.

