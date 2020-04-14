Visitors avoid Greece over virus fears, battering economy

Tourists from Greece’s main markets are staying away because of coronavirus lockdowns imposed in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and the United States.

This is bad news for the country, which is heavily dependent on tourist receipts and recovering from 10 years of stagnation.

Al Jazeera’s John Psaropoulos reports from Athens.

