Volcanic tsunami feared as Philippine volcano spews molten lava

The Philippines is on alert for even bigger eruptions from a volcano south of Manila, after an enormous column of ash exploded into the atmosphere.

Authorities have closed the international airport and forced thousands of people to leave their homes, warning that the volcano could spew lava in weeks.

Al Jazeera’s John Joe Regan reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Philippines #TaalVolcano #TaalEruption2020