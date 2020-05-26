Volkswagen must buy back ‘dieselgate’ cars: Germany’s top court

A court in Germany has ruled that Volkswagen should compensate car buyers affected by its diesel emissions scandal.

Five years ago the carmaker was forced to admit it had installed devices in millions of cars to make them seem less polluting than they really were.

This buyback will add to the more than $30bn this scandal has cost the company so far.

Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee reports.

