Volunteer firefighters in Australia to be compensated following intense bushfire season

Australia relies on its volunteer firefighters, which make up 90 percent of the country’s fire brigade. The government has decided to compensate some of these volunteers who have been tackling intense bushfires for the past four months.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en