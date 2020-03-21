Volunteers show acts of kindness in helping battle coronavirus

Challenging times can bring out the best in people.

And around the world, volunteers are trying to help those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports on how the crisis is inspiring acts of kindness.

