The president of the European Commission visited the center for the artificial intelligence of the Flemish University in Brussels, where around 200 people work on projects partly financed by the EU.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/18/von-der-leyen-meets-robots-ahead-of-ai-strategy-announcement

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live