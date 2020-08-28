-
USA: Protesters march around Kenosha courthouse after deadly shooting - 48 mins ago
-
US: ‘Donald Trump’s incompetence is nothing new’, Kamala Harris says - 54 mins ago
-
USA: Arkansas gets hit by Hurricane Laura, flash flood warnings issued - 57 mins ago
-
NBA strike continues into second night, setting off wider revolt in US sports - about 1 hour ago
-
Russia ‘ready to assist Belarus’ | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Bulgaria: Justice minister resigns as anti-corruption protest passes 50 consecutive days - about 1 hour ago
-
Putin says Russia has set up a ‘reserve police force’ to back Belarus’s Lukashenko - about 1 hour ago
-
US republican convention: Donald Trump accepts rebublican nomination from white house - about 1 hour ago
-
Europe-China relations: Chinese foreign minister tours continent in bid to boost relations - about 1 hour ago
-
Back to school: Europe moves ahead with school reopening as cases climb - about 1 hour ago
Von Der Leyen: Not clear Ireland will keep powerful trade portfolio
