‘Vote Mama’ aims to get more women into US politics

A new group is working to put more mothers into American politics by removing some of the hurdles.

‘Vote Mama’ is making a concerted effort to increase the number of women on election ballots.

It comes with less than six months before the US elections in November.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Austin, Texas.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #UnitedStates