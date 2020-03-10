Wall Street rallies after ‘Black Monday’ coronavirus sell-off

Wall Street rallied a day after its worst trading session since the financial crisis, as investors welcomed the prospect of stimulus measures to limit the effect of the coronavirus outbreak. Mickey Levy, chief economist for the US and Asia at Berenberg in New York, says the measures are likely to be temporary, but necessary in the short-term. Also in the show – how is the aviation industry dealing with the virus?

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en