War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague
Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci has been questioned for war crimes by war crimes prosecutors in The Hague.
Thaci is facing a 10-point indictment of serious crimes, including murder, torture and disappearances, committed during Kosovo’s fight for independence in the late 1990s.
He has announced that he will resign as president if the prosecutors decide that he should go on trial.
Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from The Hague in the Netherlands.
