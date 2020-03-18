War-torn Yemen gears up for coronavirus battle

In Yemen’s capital Sanaa, a factory has opened to make medical masks in a bid to prepare for the spread of the coronavirus.

The country has not yet been hit, but with a healthcare system that has been decimated by years of war, people are not taking any chances.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

