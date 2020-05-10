WARNING: GRAPHIC* Afghanistan: At least 5 killed, dozens injured in protest over government aid

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

*WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE*

At least five people were killed and dozens were injured as clashes broke out between demonstrators and police during a protest over government aid, which protesters say is unfairly distributed, in the impoverished Ghor province, in central Afghanistan, on Saturday.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the governor’s office, with several of them carrying weapons and throwing stones. Police deployed water cannons and shooting in air.

Protesters participating in the rally lamented a lack of help from the government.

*SOUNDBITES*

SOT, Protester (Dari): “We want justice, we want our rights, we want our freedom. The government is ruining our motherland. We are protesting to replace our governor, we want our rights.”

SOT, Protester (Dari): “We are jobless, we cannot find any job to earn money. I need to feed my children. We want justice from the government.”

SOT, Mohammad Amin Ahmadzai, Ghor Police Chief (Dari): “Several protesters had weapons to use during the protest. At least two police officers were injured during the clashes and one civilian was killed. We will investigate the issue as soon as possible.”

SOT, Mohammad Naseer Parsa, Head of Ghor Public Hospital (Dari): “At least 25 people, dead and injured were received at this hospital after the riot. Among the causalities at least five people were killed and 19 others were wounded. Among the injuries five people are in severe condition. The rest of the injuries are under treatment.”

Video ID: 20200509-055

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200509-055

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly