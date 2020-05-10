-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
*WARNING: GRAPHIC* Afghanistan: At least 5 killed, dozens injured in protest over government aid
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
*WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE*
At least five people were killed and dozens were injured as clashes broke out between demonstrators and police during a protest over government aid, which protesters say is unfairly distributed, in the impoverished Ghor province, in central Afghanistan, on Saturday.
Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the governor’s office, with several of them carrying weapons and throwing stones. Police deployed water cannons and shooting in air.
Protesters participating in the rally lamented a lack of help from the government.
*SOUNDBITES*
SOT, Protester (Dari): “We want justice, we want our rights, we want our freedom. The government is ruining our motherland. We are protesting to replace our governor, we want our rights.”
SOT, Protester (Dari): “We are jobless, we cannot find any job to earn money. I need to feed my children. We want justice from the government.”
SOT, Mohammad Amin Ahmadzai, Ghor Police Chief (Dari): “Several protesters had weapons to use during the protest. At least two police officers were injured during the clashes and one civilian was killed. We will investigate the issue as soon as possible.”
SOT, Mohammad Naseer Parsa, Head of Ghor Public Hospital (Dari): “At least 25 people, dead and injured were received at this hospital after the riot. Among the causalities at least five people were killed and 19 others were wounded. Among the injuries five people are in severe condition. The rest of the injuries are under treatment.”
Video ID: 20200509-055
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200509-055
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly