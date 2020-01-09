Warrior Hounds: The Mexican women searching for their disappeared

Mexico says more than 61,000 people have gone missing as rising violence grips the country, a figure 50 percent higher than the government’s previous estimate.

Faced with what they say is official indifference, a group of women has banded together to use every rudimentary tool at their disposal to find the bodies of their missing loved ones.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman spent a day with the Warrior Hounds in Sinaloa, northern Mexico.

