-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Was the U.S. involved in the coup attempt in Venezuela? | Inside Story
On May third, the Venezuelan government announced it had detained a group of what it called mercenaries – trying to reach Venezuela on speedboats along with several dozen Colombians.
The group reportedly numbered around 50.
At least eight people were killed in the incident as the Venezuelans in effect ambushed the group, having apparently waited for them on the shore.
The mission, according to the government, was to kill Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro and spark a coup in Caracas.
But others claim the plan was to abduct Maduro, and then take him – nobody knows where.
A Florida-based security company has claimed responsibility for the operation – which was coordinated with Venezuela’s opposition, led by Juan Guaido.
But President Maduro insists the United States, and specifically President Trump, knew about the plot from the start.
As the U.S and most of Latin America want Nicolas Maduro out of power, what does this mean for Venezuela?
Presenter: Peter Dobbie
Guests
J.J Rendon, Presidential High Commissioner and General Strategist for the Juan Guaido government
Ramon Muchacho, former Mayor of Chacao District, an opposition stronghold in Caracas, Venezuela.
Isaias Medina, a member of the political party Council of Rumbo Libertad.
Pedro Burelli, a Latin America Political Analyst and Managing Director of B+V Advisors, a business management consulting group.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #InsideStory #UnitedStates #Venezuela