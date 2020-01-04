Was Trump’s order to assassinate Iran’s Qassem Soleimani legal?

In the US, reaction to Soleimani’s assassination is split between the major parties.

Donald Trump’s Republicans are praising his actions, while Democrats are questioning why the President did not consult Congress before approving the attack.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC in the US.

