Share
0 0 0 0

Watch: Archive footage released of George W Bush and Vladimir Putin dancing

39 mins ago

The Kremlin put it out to mark Russia president Vladimir Putin’s 20th year in power.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/15/watch-archive-footage-released-of-george-w-bush-and-vladimir-putin-dancing

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment