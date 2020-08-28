Watch drummer wail on “the largest drumkit in the world” in Essen

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Due to the spread of coronavirus and the subsequent lack of jobs and gigs in the music industry, Robert, the owner of the backline rental company “Gate to Hell”, decided to put together what he called “the largest drum kit in the world.”

Professional drummer Felix Bohnke,​ from the band Avantasia, played the giant drum kit in Essen on Thursday.

“It’s born out of desperation, we are a backline rental company, so we rent drum kits to touring bands and festivals,” said Robert, who added that “due to the corona[virus] pandemic we don’t have any jobs, all my people are unemployed.”

Robert explained that his team was “desperate for making a signal to the public that all this drum kits will be on tour,” and described assembling the world record drum kit as more of a “coincidence” than to be intended.

Robert, who prefers to go back to work rather than spending time on creating the world biggest drum kit, as he expressed, hoped that this work will make people understand the importance of those who “work on the stage or behind the stage,” those who “make all this entertainment industry possible,” and “have no jobs” now.

Drummer Bohnke expressed his amazement at the size of the drum kit, and described playing it to be “challenging” but “fun.”

The drum kit was assembled out of 1,000 different parts, and was built by five people over 60 hours and is currently put together at Turnok, a bar in the city centre of Essen.

Video ID: 20200828-059

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200828-059

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly