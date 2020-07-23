The European Parliament has warned that cuts to the long-term budget are not in the interest of the union as they debate the coronavirus recovery package.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/07/23/watch-live-meps-pile-on-pressure-over-1-8-trillion-euro-covid-19-rescue-package

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#BrusselsBureau