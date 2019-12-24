Share
0 0 0 0

Watch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mall

58 mins ago

Clashes between demonstrators and plain-clothes police took place at the Harbour City shopping mall in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong.â€¦
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/24/watch-live-protesters-in-hong-kong-clash-with-police-in-shopping-mall

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment