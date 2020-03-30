Share
0 0 0 0

Watch: police find creative ways to keep us safe

43 mins ago

From Spain to Belgium, the coronavirus is forcing people into new ways of working, and the police are no different.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/27/watch-police-find-creative-ways-to-keep-us-safe

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe
Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:
Website: http://www.euronews.com/news
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews
Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews
Google+: http://google.com/+euronews
VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-

Leave a Comment