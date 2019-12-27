-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Watch woman’s narrow escape as traffic light falls down on pedestrian crossing
A video emerged on social media showing a damaged traffic light falling down on a pedestrian crossing in the Russian city of Yaroslavl. The incident took place on December 19.
The footage shows a woman’s lucky escape as the traffic light crashed down as she and other pedestrians cross the road. She then proceeds seemingly unsurprised by the incident.
The city hall’s press service said the traffic light was damaged by strong winds and that it was restored on the next day.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly