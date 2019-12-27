Watch woman’s narrow escape as traffic light falls down on pedestrian crossing

A video emerged on social media showing a damaged traffic light falling down on a pedestrian crossing in the Russian city of Yaroslavl. The incident took place on December 19.

The footage shows a woman’s lucky escape as the traffic light crashed down as she and other pedestrians cross the road. She then proceeds seemingly unsurprised by the incident.

The city hall’s press service said the traffic light was damaged by strong winds and that it was restored on the next day.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly