Watchdog agency says White House broke the law

As the impeachment trial gets underway, the government accountability office has released a report saying that the White House did break the law when it withheld aid to Ukraine. This comes after new evidence about Trump’s efforts to urge Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden. Catherine Viette reports.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en