Wave of applause for health workers in UK

32 mins ago

The United Kingdom united on Thursday night in opening windows and doors of their homes, clapping, cheering and banging pots and pans to signal their support for front-line health workers.
Al Jazeera’s Sarah Kern caught the display of solidarity.

