‘Way too early’ to predict end of COVID-19 coronavirus says WHO as MWC2020 cancelled

It is “way too early” to say if the coronavirus outbreak has been contained, the WHO said on Wednesday as the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was cancelled.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/12/watch-live-who-gives-update-on-covid-19-coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live