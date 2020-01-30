Pedro Morilla, as well as eight other Spanish nationals working for the Wuhan Shangwen’s football team, is still trapped in the Chinese city known as the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/30/we-are-counting-down-the-days-to-go-says-spanish-national-in-wuhan

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live