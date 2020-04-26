-
‘We cannot allow Ukraine to collapse’ | Interview with Mikheil Saakashvili
Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili is preparing to make a political comeback as Deputy Prime Minister to Ukraine. Saakashvili says President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked him to drive economic and political reforms in Ukraine. Parliament must now approve his candidacy. It would be Saakashvili’s second stint in Ukrainian politics: he served as governor of the country’s Odessa region in 2015 but quit after falling out with Ukraine’s then leader, Petro Poroshenko. Saakashvili cited corruption amongst officials as his reason for stepping down. Now he wants to help Ukraine tackle the challenges of strengthening the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. In an exclusive interview, DW asked Mikheil Saakashvili how he plans to succeed where he had once failed.
