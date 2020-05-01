Share
0 0 0 0

‘We feel useful’: Meet the frontline workers keeping Lyon going during lockdown

May 1, 2020

Most of those forced to risk their health to serve food, man cash-desks or drive buses do so for minimum wage and do not qualify for state aid. â€¦
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/01/we-feel-useful-meet-the-frontline-workers-keeping-lyon-going-during-lockdown

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe
Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:
Website: http://www.euronews.com/news
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews
Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews
Google+: http://google.com/+euronews
VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-

Leave a Comment