« We have seen over the past year the reestablishment and rise of ISIS not only in Southern Eastern Syrian but also in Western Iraq. So if there is a split in Iraqi society as there is today, and I know that the leaders of Iraq are making sure that that is overcome, we have to deal with the reemergence of ISIS, and that is going to create a problem for Baghdad and we need to be there to step in and help the Iraqis deal with that threat, which is a threat to all of us, not only our region, but also Europe and the rest of the world.”

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en