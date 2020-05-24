Share
0 0 0 0

‘We have to resist’: Hundreds in Hong Kong protest China’s proposed security measures for city

24 mins ago

Hundreds of people protested in Hong Kong on Sunday against Beijing’s controversial new plan to directly impose national security laws on the city, where a tight police presence guarded China’s representative office in the financial hub.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment