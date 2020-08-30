‘We lost so much’: Sudan’s floods leave survivors in despair

Torrential rain and floods have submerged many parts of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The government says the Nile River has risen to unprecedented levels.

At least 88 people have died and thousands of homes have been destroyed since the start of the monsoon season.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum, Sudan.

