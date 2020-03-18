“We must act like any wartime government,” says Boris Johnson

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER, BORIS JOHNSON, SAYING: “We must act like any wartime government and do whatever it takes to support our economy. And that’s the main purposes of this press conference this afternoon. We must support millions of businesses and tens of millions of families and individuals through the coming months. And to do that, the government machine must and will respond with a profound sense of urgency. Thousands of brilliant officials are already working round the clock, but we must do more and faster.”

