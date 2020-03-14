‘We need a social life’: French café culture defies coronavirus shutdowns

At lunchtime in a busy Paris restaurant area, hundreds of people are soaking up the sun, eating, chatting and smoking on cafe terraces and adamant that the coronavirus will not get in the way of their lives.

