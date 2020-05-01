“We need global action to give everyone access to a vaccine” – Ursula von der Leyen interview

The European Union aims to raise 7.5 billion euros next week to fund research into a vaccine for the coronavirus, as well as developing new treatments and more efficient testing. The EU commission says the goal is to develop a vaccine, treatment and tests that are available to all who need it and at an affordable price. The hope is that donors will continue to stump up funds in coming months so the effort can be scaled up and to help pay the costs of distributing the vaccine and medical equipment.

DW’s Sarah Kelly speaks to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commision about the challenges Europe faces in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Europe #UrsulaVonDerLeyen