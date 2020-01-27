‘We take everything for granted’: 93 year-old Auschwitz survivor warns future generations

Siegmund Listwa had spent five and a half years in concentration camps during World War II, including two years at Auschwitz. This week marks 75 years since the Nazis’ most well-known extermination camp was liberated by the Soviets.…

