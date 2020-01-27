-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
‘We take everything for granted’: 93 year-old Auschwitz survivor warns future generations
Siegmund Listwa had spent five and a half years in concentration camps during World War II, including two years at Auschwitz. This week marks 75 years since the Nazis’ most well-known extermination camp was liberated by the Soviets.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/27/we-take-everything-for-granted-93-year-old-auschwitz-survivor-warns-future-generations
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live