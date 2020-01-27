Share
0 0 0 0

‘We want to be carbon positive,’ says Mayor of Stockholm, named world’s smartest city

56 mins ago

The Mayor of the Swedish capital, Anna König Jerlmyr, explains what being named the world’s smartest city means to her.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/27/we-want-to-be-carbon-positive-says-mayor-of-stockholm-named-world-s-smartest-city

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment