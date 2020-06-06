-
French forces kill al Qaeda’s North Africa chief in Mali - 14 hours ago
-
-
Covid-19 & hydroxychloroquine: who knew medical research could be so tribal? - 23 hours ago
-
Dogwhistle message: Asked about Trump, Trudeau’s 21-second silence heard loud and clear by Canadians - 1 day ago
-
Belgian petition to remove statues of colonial king gathers pace amid George Floyd protests - 1 day ago
-
The World This Week: George Floyd outrage; Brazil & Covid-19; India’s lockdown; hydroxychloroquine - 1 day ago
-
Parisians giving up city life, French restaurants re-opening and more - 1 day ago
-
EU aims to open internal borders by end of June - 1 day ago
-
Has Khalifa Haftar’s campaign in Libya failed? I Inside Story - 1 day ago
-
Fourth round of Brexit talks ends with « no significant progress » - 1 day ago
‘We were wrong’: NFL to allow players’ protest – Top stories this morning – BBC
The National Football League has said players should be allowed to protest during the national anthem as rallies against racial discrimination continue.
“We were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.
It’s Saturday 6 June 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
