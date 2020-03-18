WeApplaud: French pay tribute to health workers from their balconies

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

On Tuesday evening, people across France gathered at their balconies and windows to clap for the country’s health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic as the country went into lockdown.

