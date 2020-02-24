Share
Weinstein found guilty in landmark sex assault trial, but cleared of top charges

8 hours ago

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein on was convicted Monday of sexual assault and rape but cleared of the most serious predatory sexual assault charges.

