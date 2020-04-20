Welcome To The Largest Homeschooling Experiment Ever

Right now, the world’s largest homeschooling experiment is taking place. Over 100 countries have shut schools affecting more than 1 billion children globally. So how will this abrupt pivot to home learning affect the education system and the children learning within it.

Video by Abi Morgan

#homeschooling #coronavirus

