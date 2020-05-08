We’re facing a double pandemic’: UN body warns of ‘mega-famines’

The United Nations’s World Food Program says billions of dollars are needed to help poorer countries cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects.

It is asking world leaders to contribute, saying that the coronavirus could push an additional 135 million people to the brink of starvation, warning that a failure to help could result in famines and conflict.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the United Nations in New York, in the US.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#WFP #Famine #Coronavirus