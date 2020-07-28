-
West Africa bloc ECOWAS calls for Mali unity government formation
West African leaders have called for the swift creation of a unity government in Mali as part of a four-point plan to solve the country’s political crisis, which is seen as a threat to regional stability.
This comes as protesters take a 10-day pause for the Muslim Eid holidays.
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.
