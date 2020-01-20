West Africa piracy: Regional navies face wave of maritime crimes

The number of hijacked ships in the Gulf of Guinea has doubled in the past year.

The International Maritime Bureau warns the region has become notorious for piracy with 90 percent of the attacks taking place there.

Naval chiefs from West African countries are meeting in Senegal to try to find a solution.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar.

