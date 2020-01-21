West Africa piracy: Regional navies work to curb maritime crime

The Gulf of Guinea is now one of the world’s most dangerous places for piracy as the number of ships hijacked there has more than doubled in the past year.

So West African states are meeting to ensure they can tackle the growing challenge in advance of the expected surge in oil and gas flows after reserves were discovered off Senegal and Mauritania’s waters.

As Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar.

