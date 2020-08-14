West Bank annexation suspended? Israel-UAE relations normalized under US-brokered deal | DW News

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to the full normalization of relations. Under the US-brokered deal, Israel will suspend plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank. US President Trump says the agreement will be signed at the White House in three weeks. For their part, the Palestinians have rejected the deal.

