West Bank warning: Hamas says annexation would be “declaration of war”

Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, says attempts by Israel to annex settlements in the West Bank would amount to a “declaration of war.”

The warning comes just days before the Israeli government is expected to decide how to implement the US-backed Middle East peace plan. The proposal includes Israel annexing settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley. Prime Minister Netanyahu has vowed to give the order to go ahead from Wednesday but growing international condemnation could see the the plan diluted or delayed.

