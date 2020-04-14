Western countries embrace face masks as the new normal

Face masks are becoming the new normal in European and other Western countries, with their use set to continue even as lockdown measures start to lift. French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced it will be possible for every French person to obtain a general purpose mask from May 11. The World Health Organization, which does not advise mask use for the general public, has also evolved its stance.

